Why Hollywood Can't Get Enough of the American Cornhole League on Fourth of July and Beyond

Basketball playoffs and baseball games are cool, but have you watched some cornhole?

This Fourth of July weekend, many sport fans will be glued to their TV screens not to watch professional athletes shoot baskets or hit home runs. Instead, they'll be cheering on their favorite players in the American Cornhole League.

Back by popular demand, The ACL Final Chase will air live on ESPN July 4 at 1 p.m. EST. And before you assume this is just a fad, you may be surprised to see how many celebs have become intrigued by the games.

"I actually love playing outdoor sports during the summer…My favorite game out there is cornhole," NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski previously told ESPN. "I love cornhole and when you sink four shots in a row against your opponent, it's a great feeling."

When asked if he would ever be interested in joining the pro league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player admitted to already thinking about it.