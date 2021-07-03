Why Hollywood Can't Get Enough of the American Cornhole League on Fourth of July and Beyond

Basketball playoffs and baseball games are cool, but have you watched some cornhole?
This Fourth of July weekend, many sport fans will be glued to their TV screens not to watch professional athletes shoot baskets or hit home runs. Instead, they'll be cheering on their favorite players in the American Cornhole League.
Back by popular demand, The ACL Final Chase will air live on ESPN July 4 at 1 p.m. EST. And before you assume this is just a fad, you may be surprised to see how many celebs have become intrigued by the games.
"I actually love playing outdoor sports during the summer…My favorite game out there is cornhole," NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski previously told ESPN. "I love cornhole and when you sink four shots in a row against your opponent, it's a great feeling."
When asked if he would ever be interested in joining the pro league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player admitted to already thinking about it.
"I've actually heard about it," he shared. "I've been recommended from many people to look into it, but I don't know if my cornhole game is that good. I feel like every single shot, those pros put it in. Maybe one day, but as of right now, I just love to show up at backyard parties and play some cornhole."
For many Americans cornhole is a simple lawn game in which players take turns throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the board scores one point. All ages are welcome to play and it's been a staple at BBQs and beach parties in recent years.
For some Hollywood actors, however, they've developed a serious love for the game and have invited professional players over to compete.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in November 2020, Shemar Moore said he has introduced the game to his S.W.A.T. co-stars who can't get enough.
"The game that is taking over—and they even have it on ESPN—the game is cornhole," he explained. "It's serious business at my house. I bought these cornhole boxes and it's 27 feet apart and we play with a couple actors and friends from S.W.A.T. David Lim has made literal Super Bowl rings that say Casa Del Sham 'cause my friends call me Sham. So it's Casa Del Sham, cornhole king."
The actor continued, "On Sunday, we have Sunday Funday and we have cornhole tournaments, but it's serious and you're playing for a ring and when you win a ring, you keep the ring."
Host Kelly Clarkson supported the idea and even joked that she would love an invite one weekend. "I'd be bedazzled, man. I'm really good at cornhole, I'm just saying," she said. "Even if I have one glass of wine, then I'm amazing."
As the ACL prepares to crown a major winner this weekend, millions of viewers are expected to tune in. Country singers Jake Owen and Jason Aldean have previously documented their journeys watching the games on social media.
And regardless of who wins or loses, Hollywood truly seems down to play.
"Tossing bags with the best cornhole player in the world, @treyburch_acl!" David recently shared on Instagram. "They call him Robot for a reason. What an honor… and yes, he absolutely smoked me."