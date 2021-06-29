See the Cast of Scrubs Thank Essential Workers in Touching Reunion Road Trip Clip

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip: Back in Scrubs" Stars Thanks Healthcare Workers

The doctors on Scrubs may've been fictional, but the actors who portrayed these healthcare workers have a real appreciation for first responders.

In this sneak peek from the Thursday, July 1 episode of Reunion Road Trip, the cast of Scrubs—including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes and Robert Maschio—reflect on their show and pay tribute to the essential workers working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Scrubs was, obviously, a sitcom with a lot of comedy, but it had a lot of serious moments," Zach starts off. "You know, you can't make a show about losing life and hospitals without it getting into drama and real-life situations."

In a confessional with Donald, the Garden State director credits the writing team for creating a show that can "make you laugh, have some bit of surreal fantasy and then, very often, be moving."

Per Donald, a lot of medical workers have resonated with the series, adding, "They give us the best compliments on how Scrubs was the most accurate medical show on television."