Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo With Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Hey, Rob!

Khloe Kardashian just shared a rare photo with brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, proving the threesome are "soulmates" for life. The new image, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, June 28, shows the sister moguls posing with their notoriously low-key bro during a sweet family hang out.

All three of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flash adorable smiles as Kylie hugs Rob from behind.

The reality stars are dressed down in comfy clothes, with Kylie in a sweatshirt, Khloe rocking a cream-colored top and Rob in a black tee and matching baseball cap.

While Rob is typically super private and mostly stays out of the spotlight, fans went crazy seeing the first social media photo of him in months earlier today, not to mention his sweet bond with his sisters.

"Cuties," Kim Kardashian, who is currently in Rome, commented and Khloe replied, "We miss you."

Even Kourtney Kardashian teased the trio in the comments section, writing, "Did you crop me out?"

During the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloe gave an update on Rob's super-private life, sharing, "I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now and he's working really hard on himself."

Khloe also revealed that, yes, Rob is currently dating.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see more pics of Rob through the years.

Catch up on KUWTK any time online or on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

The Youngest Kardashian

Kris Jenner welcomes her only son and youngest child with Robert George Kardashian, named Robert Arthur Kardashian, on St. Patrick's Day in 1987.

Twinning With Dad

Robert and Rob couldn't look more alike in this throwback snap.

Big Smiles

A bleach-blonde Rob smiles from ear-to-ear for a photo with sister Kylie Jenner.

Best Friends & Siblings

As you can see from this vintage pic, Rob and sister Khloe Kardashian have always been close.

Inseparable Siblings

Rob and Khloe pose for another sibling snap

Tropical Fun

Rob enjoys crystal clear water while abroad.

Disney With the Family

Rob keeps his shades on for a family photo with Minnie Mouse!

Family Night Out

Rob joins mom Kris, sisters Kim and Khloe on the red carpet at the Kardashian Charity Knock Out at the Commerce Casino in November 2009.

Hiking Buddies

The reality TV star joins sister Khloe and her then-husband Lamar Odom for a hike in September 2010.

Sin City Squad

For Kim's birthday in 2010, siblings Rob, Khloe and Kourtney hit up the TAO Nightclub with the birthday girl in Las Vegas.

Supportive Sister

Khloe supports brother Rob at the 2011 BBVA NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles, Calif.

Young Love

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum plants a kiss on then-girlfriend Rita Ora.

Cute Couple

Rob receives a sweet touch from Rita in this black-and-white photo.

Businessman Rob

The youngest Kardashian launches his new sock line, Arthur George at Neiman Marcus in 2012.

Solo Shot

Rob beams with pride in this solo shot from his Arthur George launch at Neiman Marcus.

Birthday Fun

Rob rings in sister Kendall Jenner's 17th birthday at an ice skating rink.

Red Carpet Moment

Rob and sister Kim hit the red carpet at the World's Most Beautiful magazine launch event at Drai's Hollywood in August 2011.

Work Event

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians siblings attend the E! 2012 Upfront in New York City.

New Year's Eve Rob

The Arthur George founder poses for a picture on New Year's Eve 2012.

Birthday Boy

Rob rings in his 26th birthday at the 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage in March 2013.

Beachside Snack

Rob enjoys a pulled pork sandwich in Malibu in this #tbt from 2015.

Nap Time

Khloe and Rob catch some Zzzs in this Instagram photo.

Mother-Son Moment

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch smiles bright as she bonds with her only son.

Bonding With Kylie

Kylie and Rob spend some quality time together.

Rob & Chyna

After 3 months of dating, Rob and Blac Chyna announce their engagement on April 5, 2016.

Date Night

Following their engagement, Rob and Chyna step out for the latter's birthday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood on May 10, 2016.

Baby on Board

In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce they're expecting a baby together.

It's a Girl

The twosome reveal they are having a little girl in September 2016.

Baby Dream

Rob and Chyna welcome daughter Dream Kardashian on November 10, 2016.

Kisses for Dream

Rob shows love to his infant daughter Dream.

