Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo With Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Family Celebrates Her 37th Birthday

Hey, Rob!

Khloe Kardashian just shared a rare photo with brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, proving the threesome are "soulmates" for life. The new image, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, June 28, shows the sister moguls posing with their notoriously low-key bro during a sweet family hang out.

All three of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flash adorable smiles as Kylie hugs Rob from behind.

The reality stars are dressed down in comfy clothes, with Kylie in a sweatshirt, Khloe rocking a cream-colored top and Rob in a black tee and matching baseball cap.

While Rob is typically super private and mostly stays out of the spotlight, fans went crazy seeing the first social media photo of him in months earlier today, not to mention his sweet bond with his sisters.

"Cuties," Kim Kardashian, who is currently in Rome, commented and Khloe replied, "We miss you."