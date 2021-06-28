Justin Bieber Calls Hailey the Most “Lovable Human” During Romantic Greece Getaway

Watch : Justin Bieber Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Justin Bieber took his chick up to the coast, yeah.

The Justice artist and wife Hailey Bieber are rounding out their tour of Europe with a seaside vacation in Greece.

Justin gave fans an intimate look at their summer getaway by sharing memories on Instagram, showing the pair holding hands at sunset, relaxing on a boat at sea and enjoying some herb-topped cheese and bread. In one photo, Hailey sat on his lap on bench, posing in a hot pink halter dress while taking in the sights of the ancient area.

Though many snapshots from their vacation were captionless, Justin added one lovey dovey saying to a selfie they took on the boat. "@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth," he told the model on Monday, June 28.

She donned a strappy turquoise dress, and he had on a rainbow tie-dye hoodie from his Drew House brand.