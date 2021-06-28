Hilarie Burton’s Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Almost Played This One Tree Hill Character

Hilarie Burton could have been co-stars with her now-husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan on One Tree Hill years before they married, she recently revealed.
The actress, who played Petyon Sawyer on the hit teen drama for six seasons, shared that she just found out about this missed opportunity.
"You know when I met Jeff, he was like, ‘Oh I auditioned for that show,'" she spilled on the Drama Queens podcast on the June 28 episode. "‘And I was like, wait, what?' And my husband, Jeffrey, auditioned for [Craig] Sheffer's part."
Sheffer played mechanic Keith Scott for the first few seasons of One Tree Hill.
"He was like, ‘Yeah, you know I liked the whole gritty garage guy'... you know that edgy thing," Burton explained her husband said.
"Had El Jefe shown up in those tight jeans that Jeff was wearing, yeah I would have definitely had kids earlier," she joked. "That's a totally different behind-the-scenes scandal."
Morgan ended up playing Denny Duquette from 2006 to 2009 on Grey's Anatomy, a patient at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital who meets a tragic fate.
Burton and Morgan have two children together: Augustus Morgan, 11, and George Virginia Morgan, 3. The married couple tied the knot in 2019, despite it being incorrectly reported that they wed in 2014.
Burton shared an Instagram post on Oct. 7, 2019 following their wedding weekend.
She captioned the post, "I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I'm Mrs. Morgan."