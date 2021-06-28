All the Pics From Lilliana Vazquez’s Daring Maternity Photoshoot

Watch : How to Make Your Own Glambot From Home With Lilliana Vazquez

Ready for motherhood.

E! News co-host Lilliana Vazquez is more than prepared for her first child—and she's officially expecting one stylish tot!

Lilliana posed for a stunning maternity photoshoot at eight months pregnant while waiting for "Baby M" to arrive and only E! News has the exclusive first look at the stunning images. From fishnet tops to structured blazers (and a barely-there trench coat!), the E! News personality slays in fearless and fierce fashions styled by Robert Cardenaz. The timeless shoot was photographed by Joyce Park, with Lilliana looking gorgeous in part thanks to hairstylist John Lunsford and makeup artist Keniar Daniel.

Lilliana exclusively revealed to E! News what inspired her daring maternity looks.

"For me, fashion is such a core element of who I am," Lilliana (@LillianaVazquez on Instagram) opened up. "One thing that changes when you get pregnant is that your body doesn't really belong to you exclusively, so you have to find ways to really feel like yourself. For some people that's doing a specific workout, for other people it's journaling or it's reading. To me, it's been very much about clothes and the reason for that is I've always felt like clothes are not only super powerful but transformational for me."