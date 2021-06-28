Sex/Life Co-Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Are Dating IRL: Inside Their Romance

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Can't get enough of Sex/Life? Well, did you know co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating in real life?

It's true! The pair fell in love after meeting on the set of Netflix's new hit show. "It was great casting," the 41-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight. "I'll put it that way."

In the series, Shahi plays Billie, a woman who's in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos). And it looks like she hit it off with Demos right from the get-go.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi recalled to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

That attraction grew as they continued to work together. "And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," she continued. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."