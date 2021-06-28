Everything We Know About the Future of Succession

Leave it to the Roys to keep us on our toes.
On Thursday, June 24, Georgia Pritchett, who serves as a writer and an executive producer for Succession, teased what's to come for the popular drama. Specifically, in an interview with U.K.'s The Times, the Emmy-winner revealed that Jesse Armstrong, who created the HBO hit, knows when he'd like to end the series.
"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," she shared. "We're at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."
We're sure this comes as surprising news to fans of the series as the plot on Succession was just ramping up at the end of season two. For those who may've missed it, season two left off with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) double-crossing family patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox).
Because of this, and the amazing line-up of guest stars, many are looking forward to season three.
"Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position," teased HBO's description for the upcoming season. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."
Intriguing, right? So, you can understand why the show has been met with such critical acclaim, including the 2020 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series and the 2020 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong.
For what fans can expect next from the Roy family, keep scrolling for everything we know about season three.
Seasons one and two of Succession are available on HBO Max.