Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney Spears' Shocking Conservatorship Testimony

Watch : Britney Spears' Bombshells From Conservatorship Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after Britney Spears' latest court hearing.

In a series of videos posted through Instagram Stories on June 28, the 30-year-old actress addressed her sister's shocking testimony and plea to end her conservatorship after more than a decade.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn began. "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

The Zoey 101 star continued by saying she has "loved, adored and supported" Britney since the day she was born. And although she may not have been outspoken in the past, Jamie Lynn assured fans she was supportive of her older sister behind closed doors.

"I don't care if she wants to run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before," she explained. "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."