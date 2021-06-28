June 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Tatcha, True Botanicals & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
June gave us some pretty game-changing beauty products!
If your current makeup and skincare routines feel incomplete or aren't sparking joy anymore, this is your sign to treat yourself to some new products! From summery eyeshadows and transformative eye creams to nourishing hair products and skincare worth the splurge, we rounded the best new beauty products that will help you revamp your routine on any budget.
See below for our favorite beauty launches this month!
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask
This non-drying clay mask is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic-infused clay, BHA, PHA and watermelon enzymes to help reveal smoother, hydrated skin. It also aides in unclogging pores and brightening skin.
Carbon Star Face Oil
We are firm believers in the power of using facial oils and really love Pai's Carbon Star overnight facial oil. It features acne-fighting ingredients like black cumin seed oil and vegetable charcoal to help detox and balance blemish-prone skin. We love how soft it makes our skin feel, and waking up in the morning to clearer skin is always a bonus!
CHI x Barbie Malibu 1'' Titanium Flat Iron
Have you seen a cuter flat iron? This powerful hair tool has titanium plates to make straightening your hair less of an arm workout, providing a smooth glide with every pass. We love how it not only features our favorite beauty icon, Malibu Barbie, but how it leaves our hair looking shiny and sleek.
Peach Slices Acne Exfoliating Toner
If you're obsessed with Peach Slice's life-changing acne patches like we are, you will love the brand's new skincare line! Packed with ingredients to give acne the boot once and for all, the FDA-approved 3-step acne system definitely gets our stamp of approval. We love this toner because you can notice an overnight difference in your skin's texture when using it thanks to its 2% salicylic acid formula, plus antioxidant-rich acerola and refreshing cucumber.
Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Leave-in Conditioning Styler Hair Cream
This light berry popsicle-scented cream acts as multipurpose styler to help condition and repair wavy, curly and coily hair. It works to deliver soft curl definition and shine, too!
Dermalogica Smart Response Serum
A serum that reads your skin's mind? Sounds like a dream, but Dermalogica's newest innovation does just that! With Smart Response Technology, this serum reads the skin's micro signals and responds with what your skin needs most at the moment. Packed with four smart actives, it will hydrate, brighten, soothe and firm skin. We definitely noticed a difference in our skin's texture and hydration levels within the first few days of using it!
Citrus Eyeshadow Trio
Not only does Halsey know how to create chart-topping hits, but her makeup line is equally genius! Besides her must-have highlighters, we can't get enough of her brand's shadowsticks. These insanely pigmented eyeshadows are easy to apply and they stay on all day, which we appreciate in the summer months.
Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream
True Botanicals answered our prayers and gave us the eye cream we've been waiting for! Packed with resurrection plant, tree bark, turmeric, coffee and licorice extracts, this eye cream delivers hydration deep into the skin to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. We've only been using this cream for a week and can already see our dark circles fading away.
Elaluz Clean Deodorant
Give your underarms some help during the summer months with this eucalyptus rose-scented deodorant! It offers a blend of antioxidant-rich coconut oil and naturally antibacterial sage oil to prevent odor and glides on clear. Plus, it's free of aluminum and baking soda.
Mineralist Rosewood Eyeshadow Palette
If you want to look like you just got back from a weeklong tropical vacation, try BareMinerals latest palette. It features warm pink, rose and peach shades to give your eyes a sunkissed glow.
Classic Lotion SPF 30
We can't talk about summer beauty without sunscreen! Vacation's reef-friendly sunscreen includes high-performing broad spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin from harsh rays. Not to mention, it features a nostalgic blend of notes like coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra to get you in the summer mood.
Super Seed Curl Defining Crème
Give your curls some TLC with Playa's new curl defining creme! Made with murumuru seed butter, plus chia and flax seed gels, the nourishing formula helps deliver definition and hold, without flaky residue.
The Essence
If an essence isn't part of your skincare routine, this is your sign to start! Tatcha's Essence features a proprietary fermented complex of superfoods like rice, algae and green tea to resurface, soften and plump skin.
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Thickening & Lengthening Mascara
Made with hydrating vegan collagen and plant-based fibers, this mascara will help you achieve fuller, fluffier lashes without irritating your eyes.
Eva Nyc Mane Magic 10-In-1 Split End Mender
Kiss your split ends goodbye with this 10-in-1 hair savior! Packed with ingredients like Argan oil and plant protein, this split end mender will help make hair shinier, healthier and stronger.
Missed out on May's beauty launches? Check out our faves here.