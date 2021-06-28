Twitch Streamer Mikey Perk Asks for Help to Find Missing Daughter Sarah

Twitch streamer Mikey Perk is pleading with the public to help find his missing daughter Sarah Nicole Perkins.
According to Carlisle Police Department, Sarah was last seen at her residence on June 25 at 9 p.m. local time and was last spoken to at 11:30 p.m. that night.
While further details surrounding her disappearance remain limited, Police Chief Will Rogers told E! News on June 28 that "we're still investigating and we're still following leads. It's still an active investigation at this point."
In a new video on social media, Sarah's father admitted there were no major updates on his daughter's disappearance. But thanks to the hashtag #FindSarah, more and more leads are being followed up with in and around Ohio.
"My mental health is not so great," Mikey shared. "This whole thing is crazy. I never thought this would be happening to me. You see this kind of stuff happening on TV and it's like, how is this happening? Why?"
In his latest video, the Twitch streamer also explained why he continues to make content. Despite wanting to use his platform "to try to put eyes on the situation," Mikey was surprised by the criticism he faced over the weekend.
"Yesterday, I streamed and I received a lot of hate for me streaming," he shared. "I have driven myself into exhaustion trying to find my daughter. I've used every ounce of what I could do to find her and I don't care about the views. I just want my f--king daughter back."
According to police, Sarah is 5-feet, 2-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She has an infuniti symbol on her right arm that reads "Love You More."
As authorities continue to investigate, Mikey asked the public to continue using the hashtag, #FindSarah. He also promised to keep fans updated on any major developments.
"I just want my daughter back," he shared. "Ultimately, that's all I want and I'm very thankful for everyone helping…I just hope we find her and this comes to an end."
If you have information regarding the disappearance of Sarah, you're asked to call the Carlisle Police Department.