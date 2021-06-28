Khloe Kardashian Reveals the “Amazing” Way She Celebrated Her Birthday Alongside Daughter True Thompson

"You seriously are the most amazing, magical person I know!" Kim wrote in her Instagram post to Khloe. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can't even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister!"

Even Khloe's 3-year-old daughter True recorded the cutest video celebrating her mom's big day.



Khloe's ex and True's father, Tristan Thompson also added to the celebratory wishes with a special message of his own—which also comes just days after E! News confirmed that the two recently broke up amid accusations of cheating, which the NBA player appeared to deny.