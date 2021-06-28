James Corden Addresses Backlash Over "Spill Your Guts" Segment

Watch : Why James Corden Loves Creating Viral Moments

James Corden has gotten wind of the criticism over his "Spill Your Guts" segment.

The Late Late Show host recently responded to mounting complaints over the game, one that's been featured on the show for at least five years now. As viewers have seen, the late-night host and a guest sit at a round table featuring a lineup of food items. Each takes a turn asking a juicy question while the other is faced with either answering that question or eating one of the items.

However, some have called out the segment on social media for making fun of foods that are significant to other cultures. TikTok user Kim Saira has amassed more than 2 million views to a video she posted about Corden's segment with Jimmy Kimmel from 2016, calling it "racist af."

During the sit-down, the two stars reacted to items such as a 1,000-year-old egg, pig blood curd and balut, a fertilized duck egg known in Filipino food. "Wow, it all looks so terrible," Kimmel quipped. Corden added, "It's really disgusting. It's horrific."

Saira had some different words for the segment. "They're calling Asian food disgusting on live TV," she wrote in her TikTok video. "Huh. This is literally racist. This is so disrespectful wtf."

A petition Saira launched—calling for changes to the food in the game or removal of the segment altogether—has since amassed more than 45,000 signatures, nearly completing its 50,000 goal.