Cardi B's Pregnancy Reveal and More Must-See Moments From the 2021 BET Awards

Megan The Stallion Honors Her Late Mother

It was a big night for Megan Thee Stallion. Not only did she win in four categories, but she also rocked the stage during her performances, which included the debut of her single "Thot Sh*t." During her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, she remembered her late mother Holly Thomas.

"Thank you mama for even putting it in me to want to be a female rapper, and put in the work ethic inside of me and the drive and the push," she said. "She can't be here with me today, but I still think about her every day and she is the reason why I keep going."