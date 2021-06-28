Cardi B's Pregnancy Reveal and More Must-See Moments From the 2021 BET Awards

Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

From Cardi B's pregnancy announcement to Chadwick Boseman's posthumous Best Actor win, look back at all of the unforgettable moments from the 2021 BET Awards.

That's a wrap on the 2021 BET Awards!

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. And from the awards and tributes to the red carpet fashion and performances, there were tons of memorable moments. 

Megan Thee Stallion took home four trophies, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Viewer's Choice for her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé and Best Collaboration and Video of the Year for "WAP" with Cardi B, who announced her pregnancy during the ceremony. Bruno Mars also won in two categories, including Video Director of the Year with Florent Déchard and Best Group for Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. In addition, Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

What's more, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Migos, Cardi B, H.E.R. DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Andra Day, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo and DJ Khaled were just a few of the artists in the star-studded lineup to take the stage and perform.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
Cardi B Announces Her Pregnancy

Offset is going from father of four to father of five! Cardi B joined her husband and his fellow Migos members TakeOff and Quavo for a performance of "Type Sh*t," where she bared her baby bump and announced she's expecting her second child. Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture, and Offset is also dad to Jordan, Kalea and Kody from previous relationships.

 

Getty Images
Zendaya Gives a Nod to Beyoncé With Versace Gown

Fans fell crazy in love with Zendaya's Versace gown, which Beyoncé wore for a 2003 BET Awards performance.

 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
Lil Nas X Performs "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Nas X paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" era by performing "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" against an Egyptian-themed backdrop, later tweeting, "Do you remember the time???" At the end, he sealed the performance with a kiss with one of his dancers.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the BET Awards' Best Actor trophy for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The late star, who passed away last August at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer, was also honored in the In Memoriam tribute.

 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
DMX Honored in Tribute Performance

The BET Awards also honored DMX, who died in April at the age of 50 after being hospitalized for a heart attack. The late rapper was remembered in a tribute performance by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, The LoxMichael K. Williams, Spliff Star and more stars.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Megan The Stallion Honors Her Late Mother

It was a big night for Megan Thee Stallion. Not only did she win in four categories, but she also rocked the stage during her performances, which included the debut of her single "Thot Sh*t." During her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, she remembered her late mother Holly Thomas.

"Thank you mama for even putting it in me to want to be a female rapper, and put in the work ethic inside of me and the drive and the push," she said. "She can't be here with me today, but I still think about her every day and she is the reason why I keep going."

