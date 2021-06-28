Meet the U.S. Gymnasts Who Will Have You Flipping Out at the Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Simone Biles Flips With Nabisco's "Snack Together Win Together"

Team USA, assemble!

At long last, the prestigious group of gymnasts selected to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was finalized following an electric, four-day trials process.

Joining Olympic veteran Simone Biles are newcomers Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. MyKayla Skinner, who traveled to Rio in 2016 as an alternate, was selected to compete as an individual. She joins fellow individual Olympic contender Jade Carey, who secured a ticket to Tokyo prior to last year's postponement.

On the men's side, Sam Mikulak will lead Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus to the podium, while Alec Yoder is set to compete as an individual event specialist.

As the sport continues to rebuild following the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, Simone has said she felt called to return to the Olympics on behalf of fellow survivors.

"I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen," she explained on Today. "Because I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would have just brushed it to the side. But since I'm still here, and I have quite a social media presence and platform, they have to do something."