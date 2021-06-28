Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Epic Performance at the 2021 BET Awards

Oh, baby!
On Sunday, June 27, the biggest and brightest stars dressed to the nines for the 2021 BET Awards, which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Returning to its live format following its virtual ceremony last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities made sure to put on a show.
Along with the razzle-dazzle the red carpet had to offer, the event has proven to be just as swoon-worthy. But, of course, there's one moment during the show that has people buzzing.
Cardi B announced she's pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Offset!
On Sunday, the 28-year-old star performed with Migos and showed off her growing baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards.
For the special occasion, the Bronx native lit up the stage in a diamond-studded bodysuit that featured peek-a-boo material and an extreme cut-out that was strategically placed in the center of her outfit to highlight her stomach.
The rap trio kicked off their performance with "Straightenin," a track off their recently released album, Culture III. When Cardi entered the stage, she rapped to their song, "Type S--t."
Minutes before hitting the stage, Cardi took to social media to reveal her baby news.
"#2," the rapper simply captioned her post, tagging Offset. He later shared on Instagram Stories, "Another blessing."
At this time, Cardi is keeping details of her little one to herself, like how far along she is in her pregnancy and if she knows the sex of her baby.
If her pregnancy announcement sounds familiar, it's because she pulled the same fabulous move when she revealed she was expecting her first child.
Back in 2018, the "Money" rapper dropped jaws when she debuted her bump during her Saturday Night Live performance. At the time, the "I Like It" rapper looked effortlessly elegant for her second performance of the night, wearing a white body-hugging gown.
"Thank you for all of your support," Offset wrote, following Cardi's SNL performance. "We feel so blessed."
Cardi is already the proud mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who she shares with the 29-year-old rapper. The Migos group member is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6.
Just last weekend, the "WAP" rapper recently celebrated Father's Day with a sweet message about Offset.
"Happy Father's Day daddy shark @offsetyrn," she shared on Sunday, June 20. "You're such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future. I hope you enjoy your day today."
