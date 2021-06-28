How Taraji P. Henson Celebrated the Year of the Black Woman at 2021 BET Awards

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Is Ready for BET Awards & "Thot Girl Summer"

Taraji P. Henson is once again using her platform for good.

While kicking off her hosting duties at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, the Empire star took to the stage with a message to viewers across the country. While she was excited to celebrate "culture's biggest night" in the presence of a live audience, there was a bigger message at hand.

"Tonight you gonna get 100 percent of our full blackness," Taraji declared. "I'm going to tell you why. Because this is where we matter, where our Black entertainment matters. It's 2021 and we are celebrating the year of the Black woman. Period."

She continued, "Look at us, though. Look around the room. Look at this power. The grace, the class, the edges. We are everything, honey. Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend. It's a forever mood, okay? And there is more than enough room for all of us to thrive. 'Cause can't nobody be me like me. And can't nobody be you like you. And tonight, I'm giving my sisters their flowers."

Taraji later gave a shout out to fellow audience members including Zendaya and Issa Rae before giving credit to a few world-famous athletes unable to attend in person.