Lil Nas X Just Made Two Major Fashion Statements on the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Only Lil Nas X could make fans swoon with not one but two fashion ensembles on Sunday, June 27. See his statement-making style below!

Get ready for a night of fun and fabulousness.

The 2021 BET Awards have officially kicked off on a high note at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. And considering this year's ceremony will include the most performances ever in its 21-year history, tonight is already proving to be one for the books.

During the highly anticipated event, the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment made sure to show up and show out on the red carpet. We're talking a sea of glitzy gowns, one-of-a-kind designs and wildly colorful accessories. 

But of course, there was one style moment worth swooning over at the star-studded event.

Case in point? Lil Nas X stopped everyone in their tracks with not one but two statement-making outfits. And while the "Montero" singer is known for dropping jaws with his incredible fashion, he made sure that all eyes were on him at the 2021 BET Awards.

For the special occasion, Lil Nas X first turned heads in a billowing gown that featured a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and an over-the-top bottom half.

As for the fabulous creation, it had a unique print that wrapped around the design. To complete his look, the 22-year-old star wore a matching blazer and dainty jewelry pieces.

It was the ultimate cottagecore fashion inspo. And let's just say this would make anyone from Bridgeton drool.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Naturally, that wasn't the singer's only fashion moment. Right as fans were catching their breath over his larger-than-life gown, he made fans do a double-take with his second look.

For his outfit change, Lil Nas X stunned in an intricately beaded power suit. From the pink and green floral pattern to the dazzling pearl and diamond embellishments, the "Old Town Road" singer most certainly stole the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

The singer isn't the only celeb to light up the red carpet. See all of the stars' fashion from tonight here. Plus, click here for all of the latest and greatest updates on the BET Awards.

