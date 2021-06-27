Iggy Azalea Responds After Being Accused of Not Supporting Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Iggy Azalea is reminding fans that she's been in Britney Spears' corner long before the #FreeBritney movement.

On Friday, June 25, the 31-year-old rapper, who collaborated with the pop star in 2015, defended herself after she—along with several other artists who worked with Britney in the past—was accused of not supporting the 39-year-old singer amid her conservatorship battle.

But before Iggy joined in on the discussion, a fan pointed out, "One, Iggy did speak about it and yall dragged her for it so it's weird now that y'all switched up. Secondly, Iggy has ALWAYS been a supporter of Britney so this was so unnecessary."

"Right, I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater," Iggy responded, referring to their song "Pretty Girls," which underperformed on the charts at the time, as well as referencing Britney's team searching her property.