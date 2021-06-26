Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tristan Thompson Comments on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Post After Split

Despite their breakup, Tristan Thompson expressed love and support to Khloe Kardashian, mother of their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, on social media.

By Corinne Heller Jun 26, 2021 8:40 PMTags
BreakupsKardashiansKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonTrue Thompson
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's recent split isn't stopping him from expressing love and support online.

On Friday, June 25, five days after E! News confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently broke up with the Boston Celtics player amid rumors of him cheating, she posted several photos of herself with their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson on Instagram. Tristan, 30, liked the post and commented on it with two red heart emojis, prompting hundreds of disapproving responses from her fans. In addition, a day earlier, the NBA star liked a selfie Khloe posted that shows her crouching down in stiletto heels in a walk-in closet.

Tristan and Khloe, 36, have not commented on their split, which is not the first time the two have separated since they first started dating in 2016, and continue to follow each other on Instagram, as of Saturday, June 26.

A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

A source close to the reality star told E! News on Monday, June 21, that the two "had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired."

Tristan, who last reconciled with Khloe last year, appeared to deny recent cheating accusations on Twitter on Monday.

The source close to Khloe also said that the reality star "really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed" by Tristan, adding, "She's done and says she will not go back." Meanwhile, the insider continued, Khloe and Tristan "have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True."

Another source close to the situation told E! News, "Khloe is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad, so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her."

"No matter what Khloe and Tristan are going through or the status of their relationship," the source reiterated, "it has never affected True's relationship with Tristan or the time she gets with him."

