Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Attends Travis Scott’s Dior Fashion Show

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Denies Throwing Shade

These two men have more in common than the Kardashian-Jenner women they've dated.

Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney Kardashian on-and-off from 2016 to 2020, was spotted at a Paris Fashion Week show for Dior on June 25. Also there? Kylie Jenner's, on-again, off-again partner and rapper, Travis Scott.

The Astroworld artist's brand Cactus Jack collaborated with the luxury fashion house for their first collection together.

While 28-year-old Younes is mostly known for dating the oldest Kardashian sister, he works as a model, and most likely attended Travis' event as part of his career.

Younes posed for photos in a geometric-patterned sweater vest, white dress shirt and flared black pants. Travis, the man of the evening, opted for a sleek black suit. Also in attendance was Bella Hadid, who rocked a black shirt and snakeskin green pants. She and Travis were spotted mingling in the front row before the presentation kicked off.