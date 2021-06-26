Save up to 65% on Sam Edelman Shoes and Clothing This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom Rack always comes through with the sale prices. This weekend, they're having a flash sale that you cannot pass up. Sam Edelman shoes and clothing are on sale for up to 65% off. Sam Edelman shoes are fashionable, comfortable, and they last forever. So, why not jump on this deal? Your feet will thank you. Trust us on that one. Keep on scrolling to see which items we scooped up this weekend.
Sam Edelman Jedda Sandal
These knotted sandals have a low, tapered heel. They're comfortable to walk in and there are five colors to choose from.
Sam Edelman Ingrid Ankle Strap Sandal
If you don't want to wear heels, but you don't want to rock flats, these sandals are the perfect in-between shoe. These sandals have a low-block heel and a slender ankle strap. Choose between yellow, black, or white sandals.
Sam Edelman Odila Leather Sandal
These Sam Edelman heels are so essential. Nab a pair in black or nude and you'll be set for any outfit.
Sam Edelman The Kitten High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
These super soft jeans fit like a second skin. You can style them casually or dress them up at night.
Sam Edelman Carol Mule
These leopard flats are sophisticated and fun. And how precious is that little leather bow?
Sam Edelman Hooded Water Resistant Parka
This water-resistant jackethas you (and your outfit) covered in inclement weather. It is available in light pink, pastel blue, and an army green. And this is such a can't-miss discount.
Sam Edelman Gigi Sandal
These are so much nicer than a standard flip flop. The Gigi Sandals are such a great, go-to flat shoe for summer.
Sam Edelman Patty Ankle Strap Sandal - Wide Width Available
Get that barely there, leg-lengthening look in these strappy sandals. The high-shine patent leather heels are available in black and nude.
