How Megababe's Katie Sturino Built a Career Tackling Boob Sweat and Practicing Self-Love

Not too long ago, thigh chafe was an embarrassing affliction sufferers felt compelled to hide. Then came Katie Sturino.

But before she became the purveyor of adorably packaged products aimed at handling our many bodily afflictions (we're talking thigh chafe, buttne, any manner of B.O.), she was learning the tools of the marketing trade.

Formerly the founder of her own PR agency, the Wisconsin native spent her earlier years in the business promoting others—on two legs (mostly working with fashion brands) and four. Yes, you may recognize her as the proud dogager of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Toast, a puppy mill rescue Katie adopted and turned into a star (Toast's wedding was, after all, on The Real Housewives of New York City). And as the dog's fandom grew, so did Katie's.