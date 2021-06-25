10 Nordstrom Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Online shopping is one of our passions, even though it is definitely a reason we miss out on precious hours of sleep. Lately, Nordstrom has been keeping us up at night for good reasons because their selection of clothes, accessories, shoes and home essentials are out of this world! With budget-friendly price points and a diverse offering of styles from brands we know and love as well as emerging designers, our cart at Nordstrom is almost always full, patiently waiting for our next paycheck.
Below, we rounded up just a few of our current obsessions at Nordstrom that we think you'll like, too, especially for the summer months!
Billabong Shake It Again Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Easy breezy jumpsuits are the move this summer and every summer. We love how this one has a striped print and an ultra-flattering fit.
Free People Darling Romper
This romper is perfection! With a ruffled neckline and tie-waist construction, we want this in every color.
Nike Blazer Mid '77 High Top Sneaker
How rad are these high top sneakers? The splatter paint detailing will add a touch of fun to any outfit.
Open Edit Knit Corset Dress
Available in pink and black, this knit dress will become your go-to for date nights and other special occasions.
Volcom Tropic Blotter Panel Board Shorts
Traveling somewhere warm this summer? Definitely pick up a pair of these board shorts, complete with a tropical design.
Free People Know Better Knit Halter Crop Top
This adorable knit halter top comes in three hues: watermelon, black and sand. Whether you pair it with jeans, a maxi skirt or shorts, you'll look so cute.
Bonobos Rivie Slim Fit Stripe Short Sleeve Stretch Button-Up Shirt
Up the cool factor of your summer wardrobe with this sunset-colored button-up!
Jeffrey Campbell Caviar Platform Slide Sandal
Everyone needs a pair of these comfortable (and oh so chic) sandals. They come in a variety of colors and can be dressed up or down.
Skims Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
What can we say other than everyone needs to experience the magic that is Skims. This bodysuit is a great summer essential. Throw it on with a pair of denim shorts or linen pants and you're good to go.
Agolde Parker Distressed Organic Cotton Cutoff Denim Shorts
The internet, influencers and celebs are obsessed with Agolde's Parker denim shorts and so are we! Trust us when we say, we wore these on repeat last summer because not only are they stylish, but they're super comfortable and go with everything.
Ready for more fashion must-haves? Up next: 12 Functional Work Bags That Will Elevate Your Office Style Game.