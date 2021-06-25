How Taraji P. Henson Feels About Following in Carol Burnett's Footsteps for NBC's Annie Live!

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Is Ready for BET Awards & "Thot Girl Summer"

Taraji P. Henson has some "big shoes to fill."

The Oscar nominee is opening up about landing the iconic role of Miss Hannigan in NBC's upcoming TV musical Annie Live!. The role of Miss Hannigan was first made famous on film by the legendary Carol Burnett in 1982's Annie.

So, has Henson reached out to the comedy legend for advice on playing the hilariously awful orphanage villain?

"I have actually already sent her a letter because I love her so much," the Empire star told E! News' Nina Parker today on the June 25 episode of Daily Pop. "I grew up in the hood, but I watched Carol Burnett. I didn't miss the show. I have big shoes to fill. I totally have the talent to make it my own but with so much respect for her."

Henson also opened up about her role hosting the 2021 BET Awards this weekend and what the gig means to her.