Kaitlynn Carter Spills on Pregnancy With Kris Brock and Where She Stands With Brody Jenner

Lest you worry if any bit of Kaitlynn Carter's love story has been left unwritten, The Hills: New Beginnings star got candid about her off-camera life during a recent episode of the Hillcast podcast. That included, of course, her recent pregnancy news.

"It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," the 32-year-old expressed of learning she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. "Also, it took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited. I've been really lucky -- I haven't had sickness or anything like that."

Carter met Brock, who has a 6-year-old son, through a mutual friend while she was staying at the Surfrider Hotel in Malibu for a weekend in summer 2020.

"We did a little outdoor dinner and it worked out," she said. "It wasn't so much the timing as the right person coming along."