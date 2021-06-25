Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Teases Season 6 Fight With Malia White

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Rough seas ahead?

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Captain Sandy Yawn opened up about the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean, including her confrontation with bosun Malia White. For those who may've missed it, the season six trailer featured Malia having a heated conversation with her mentor.

Specifically, after not filing an incident report, the seasoned yachtie appeared to receive a talking to by Captain Sandy. Malia defended in the trailer, "I'm not a chief officer."

"I don't give a f--k," the displeased captain snapped back. "You should've come to me that he was hurt."

While the scene didn't look promising for the captain and her bosun, Sandy assured us that she and Malia are totally cool now. "Oh, Malia and I are fine," she told E! News. "We just have to wait and see what happens, but, you know, there are times, even though you're leading people, you get pissed."