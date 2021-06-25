Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of True Thompson in Honor of Major Milestone

Jun 25, 2021
Reaching a new milestone. 

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 158 millionth Instagram follower on Friday, June 25 by posting adorable new snapshots with three-year-old daughter True Thompson. The series of pics featured Khloe looking as stylish as ever in a Fendi ensemble while holding baby True. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!!" Khloe captioned this morning. "We love you!!! Love my bestie and I." 

True even gives Khloe a kiss on the cheek in two especially sweet photos. The sweet moment comes just four days after the news of Khloe and Tristan Thompson's split

Khloe also had been discussing surrogacy to expand her family with Tristan prior to their break-up.

However it seems the focus currently is on co-parenting True. "Khloe is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad, so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her," a source told E! News

Now, Khloe has 158 million reasons to celebrate with her gorgeous girl instead, not to mention KoKo will be celebrating her 37th birthday this Sunday, June 27.

Keep scrolling to see the cute new photos, and relive Khloe and True's most adorable mother-daughter pics over the years below.

Soulmates

Khloe hugs True close in June 2021.

"Besties" Forever

True adorably gives Khloe a smooch on the cheek as Khloe celebrates reaching 158 million Instagram followers in June 2021. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe captioned. 

Favorite Fendi

Khloe looked fantastic in a Fendi ensemble while holding three-year-old daughter True in June 2021.

Cool Blue

Khloe and True were visions in navy with their identical Dior looks. Aunt Kim couldn't help but tease: "Who makes your outfits?" she playfully commented. 

Dior, Darling

Khloe and True are twinning in Christian Dior outfits in May 2021. "Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned. 

Happy 3rd Birthday True

Khloe and True play in a bounce house at the child's third birthday party.

NYE 2020

Khloe and True ring in the new year with matching silver sequined outfits.

Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

