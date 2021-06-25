Paris Hilton Sends Love to Britney Spears After Shocking Testimony

"To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story, on what they did to her [at] that school," Britney said. "I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry, I'm an outsider and I'll just be honest, I didn't believe it."

"And maybe I'm wrong and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody, to the public," she continued. "Because I thought people would make fun of me, or laugh at me, and say, ‘She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying."