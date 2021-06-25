Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr. Named as a Suspect in Death of Missing Girlfriend

A former NFL player has been identified by authorities as a suspect in the death of a missing 29-year-old Texas woman.

Kevin Ware Jr., who played for the San Francisco 49ers, appeared in court on June 14 as part of a separate case, where he's being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

In a document filed by state prosecutors and obtained by E! News, they requested Ware is denied bail because of his suspected involvement in girlfriend Taylor Pomaski's death.

"The defendant is suspected of murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, while on bond for these charges," the documents stated.

Additionally, prosecutors said Ware's "significant financial resources" resulting from his football career, paired with prior bond violations, gives him "motivation to flee this jurisdiction and country" and "demonstrates he is a danger to the community."

Ware has not been formally charged in Pomaski's disappearance and has not entered a plea in the aforementioned charges against him.