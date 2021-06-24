This $9 Serum Has 9,800+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all want clear skin, but unfortunately, the path to get those results isn't always so clear. And, oftentimes, it's super expensive. If you have congested skin that won't clear up no matter what you do, you should try The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. It regulates sebum and balances your pH levels to bring you the results you've been looking for.

If you want to decrease the appearance of pores and combat oily skin, this serum is worth trying. It costs $6-$9 depending on where you buy it. And, I know what you're thinking because I had the same thought "Why would I rely on a $6 skin serum?" After months of pondering and trying every product under the sun, I just went for it. Even when it came in the mail, I was hesitant. Real talk: I'm at a point where anything that's not just water irritate my skin.

I am happy to report that this serum did exactly what it promised. I have cleared up the congested pores on my nose and forehead (my trouble areas) and I'm so relieved that my skin isn't at-all-irritated or red. It did exactly what I wanted without drying out my skin and I finally feel like I restored balance to my face.

I'm not the only one who loves this product though. More than 9,800 Amazon shoppers left glowing 5-star reviews for it, many of them sharing very personal stories about their skincare journey and all the things they've tried before turning to The Ordinary.