RHOBH's Kathy Hilton & Crystal Kung Minkoff Weigh in on Erika Jayne's Divorce Story

Watch : Erika Jayne Details Day She Split From Husband Tom Girardi

Trying to make sense of it all.

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on June 23, host Andy Cohen asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff if they believe all the details about Erika Jayne's messy divorce drama.

The latest RHOBH episode, which also aired on June 23, showed Erika opening up about her failed marriage to attorney Tom Girardi for the first time. "I literally made a decision that I had to," Erika stated. "I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house, and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s--tty path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."

But Andy wanted the inside scoop from Kathy and Crystal: "When she told you guys that story, were you feeling like it was all sincere?" he asked.