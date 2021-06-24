RHOBH's Kathy Hilton & Crystal Kung Minkoff Weigh in on Erika Jayne's Divorce Story

Trying to make sense of it all.
On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on June 23, host Andy Cohen asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff if they believe all the details about Erika Jayne's messy divorce drama.
The latest RHOBH episode, which also aired on June 23, showed Erika opening up about her failed marriage to attorney Tom Girardi for the first time. "I literally made a decision that I had to," Erika stated. "I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house, and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s--tty path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."
But Andy wanted the inside scoop from Kathy and Crystal: "When she told you guys that story, were you feeling like it was all sincere?" he asked.
Cyrstal quickly answered, "When she told us about her divorce, I had only met her two weeks into that, so of course I believe [it] at face value."
Kathy noted that she had only met Erika previously at an intimate birthday party for sister Kyle Richards two years prior. "I just don't know," Kathy continued. "I believe she's, like, telling the truth."
Andy called on Kyle, who was sitting in the audience, to chime in, having known Erika for longer. He also asked a fan question that accused co-star Lisa Rinna of being "hypocritical" in supporting Erika when she previously tried to get to the bottom of Puppygate and Denise Richards' "alleged tryst" with Brandi Glanville.
"Well first of all, this was six months ago—even longer, maybe—so we were just getting the information as it was unfolding," Kyle revealed. "And we still don't know everything. To be fair, Rinna is a lot closer to Erika than she was with Denise, but we really don't know anything. We still don't know what's going on."
E! News was first to report that Erika filed for divorce from Tom on Nov. 3, 2020. Following their split, Tom's past clients have since accused him of fraud and embezzlement, and Erika is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. Neither Tom or Erika have publicly addressed the claims.
