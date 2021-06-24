Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chicago West Got "Caught" Raiding Kim Kardashian's Designer Closet in Adorable New Photo

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 24, 2021 8:16 PMTags
Kim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsChicago WestNBCU
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

Got it from her mama!

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable snapshot of her mini-me Chicago West carrying a hot pink see-through handbag on Thursday, June 24. "Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned with heart emojis as Chicago walks through the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's luxe (and gigantic!) designer closet.

Chicago looks effortlessly stylish in an oversized tie dye tee and a bright grin. Fans can also spot plenty of Kim's Birkin bags in the background, along with snakeskin thigh-high boots and translucent heels. It's clear Chicago takes after her mom's fashion sense

Kim's "Chi Chi Princess" has been making her budding fashion icon status known with matching outfits with cousins Dream Kardashian and True Thompson. Chicago even did True's makeup in March 2021! When will she do "triplet" cousin Stormi Webster's makeover with Kylie Jenner skincare products?

After turning three years old on Jan. 15, 2021, Chicago is stealing the spotlight.

photos
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Moments With Their Kids

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!" Kim wrote on Instagram with chic never-before-seen glam photos of the tot. "You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy." 

Check out Chicago's purse-stealing pic plus more of her cutest photos below!

Instagram
Cutest Clutch
"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned an adorable pic of Chicago carrying a clutch with heart emojis in June 2021.
Instagram
Fashion Forward

Chicago is wearing red cowboy boots and a studded denim jacket in a very chic pic alongside older brother Saint. "I am done," aunt Khloe commented with heart-eye emojis in May 2021.

Instagram
I Scream, You Scream

Saint and Chicago are too cute with matching shouts in a sweet May 2021 pic.

Instagram
Brother-Sister Time

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim captioned an adorable sibling snapshot in May 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Chicago gives a model pout while Kim looks radiant in a sun-filled pic from Psalm's 2nd birthday party in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Matching With Mom

Chicago twins with mom Kim on Spring Break 2021.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim's Twin Forever

Kim captioned this photo series, "My twin forever"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Cuddles With Chicago

Chicago beams as mom Kim scoops her up into a big hug.

Instagram
Matching Again

Alongside this photo, Kim wrote, "3 out of 4."

Instagram
Playing Around

A perfect afternoon for Chicago? Spending time outside with her L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, of course! 

Instagram
Fashion Show

Some wear bathing suits near the sand. For Chicago, she would prefer a dress from one of her favorite Disney Princesses. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bro

Chicago West and Psalm West all bundled up in Dec. 2020.

 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream!

Kim wished Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream a happy birthday with this sweet photo and even sweeter caption. "My little baby Dream," the KUWTK star wrote. "You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!!"

Instagram
Chicago & Dream

Cousins make the best of friends.

Instagram
Matching Siblings

"These Two," Kim wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2020, "Are Best Friends For Life."

Instagram
Silly Sisters

North West attempts to teach Chicago an important life skill: how to make a peace sign!

Instagram
Got Your Back

What's better than an impromptu photoshoot with your big sister?

Instagram
"Now, a Serious One..."

The West girls looking gorgeous.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Princess Chi!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Cheesin'

"How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" Kim captioned a number of snapshots of her kiddos in Sept. 2020.

Instagram
Yum!

Chi in August—or as Kim put it, "Every Day Mood."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Smiles

One of the many pics from the photoshoot Kim said her daughters wanted to do while sitting on a random rail.

Instagram
Mom and Daughter

Chicago loves her momma—and her princess dresses!

Instagram
Scootin' Along

Kanye shared this sweet scooter snapshot of Chi over the summer.

Instagram
Best Aunt Ever

"Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite..." the Poosh founder captioned this Insta snapshot.

Instagram
Take Two

A hard-to-beat backdrop and quality family time? Priceless.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Passing the Time With Some 'Toons

Chicago and North catch up on some TV with their dad in May 2020.

Instagram
Nap Time

Night, night Chi.

Instagram
Fashion Game Strong

Chi tries on mommy's heels and Fendi purse in Kim's adorable Instagram stories

Instagram
Play Time

Kim shared this photo of Chicago hard at work with building blocks in April 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Recalls Rude Friends Guest Star

2

See Chicago West Get "Caught" Raiding Kim Kardashian's Designer Closet

3

Paris Hilton's Family Reacts to Britney Spears Court Hearing Mention

4

Britney Spears' Mom Is "Very Concerned" After Hearing, Attorney Says

5

David Schwimmer’s Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts to His Jennifer Aniston

Latest News

Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead & More Unlikely Celebrity Couples

Where Are Your Favorite Olympic Gymnasts Now?

15 Fixes for Beauty Problems Everyone Has but No One Talks About

Exclusive

What's Next for Britney Spears After Shocking Conservatorship Hearing

All the Burning Questions the iCarly Revival Must Answer

Exclusive

We Dare You to Not Laugh During This Mythic Quest Preview

Do RHOBH's Kathy & Crystal Believe Erika's Divorce Story?