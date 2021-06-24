KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ant Anstead Dating Renée Zellweger 9 Months After Christina Haack Breakup

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger reportedly met after filming Discovery+’s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride earlier this month. Get the details on the surprise Hollywood romance.

Renee Zellweger, Ant AnsteadDaniele Venturelli/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

Bet you didn't see this romance coming.

According to multiple reports, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating after meeting earlier this month on a work project.

Sources tell TMZ the pair filmed an episode of Discovery+'s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride where Ant and co-host Cristy Lee help celebs give a loved one a special car transformation. After their episode wrapped, the car expert and Oscar winner reportedly started hanging out and are getting to know each other more.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Christina Haack and Ant had finalized their divorce. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the dissolution on Monday, June 21.

The couple will reportedly share custody of their 21-year-old son Hudson. The two privately negotiated how they'll disperse their assets and properties and they won't have to provide financial support to one another moving forward.

Back in March, Ant opened up to E! News about how he was feeling after a public divorce

"There's a choice that we all make," he said. "You either dwell in it or you look forward and I'm a forward-facing, positive person. I've got so many great things on the horizon…It's been six or seven months so I've really had a chance to reset, rethink, rebuild and now I'm so ready to find a house and start fresh."

Recently, Ant revealed that he bought a house in Laguna Beach, Calif. as he works on new projects, including the revival of global luxury automotive brand Radford.

"I've used my faith as a good way to realize I'm so incredibly blessed," Ant shared. "Hudson is such a blessing and he's really changed my outlook on everything because ultimately, people move on and you find your happiness and I've used faith to do that quicker."

While pop culture fans may know Ant from his work on the small screen including his role as host of Wheeler Dealers, Renée has become an A-list talent on the big screen thanks to her performances in Judy, Bridget Jones's Diary and Jerry Maguire

Away from the cameras, Renée has tried to keep her romantic life on the private side. At the same time, fans will recall her past relationships with Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper.

Perhaps the romance fans will remember most is her brief marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney. In 2015, the pair got married in the Virgin Islands after less than five months of dating. But just four months later, the actress filed for divorce. 

While it's far too soon to see how this new relationship could will go, fans are already buzzing on social media about the surprise pairing. Stay tuned for this fun ride! 

