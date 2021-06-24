How Batwoman Inspired Javicia Leslie to Come Out to Her Mom as Bisexual

Watch : "Batwoman" Role Inspired Javicia Leslie to Come Out to Her Mom

This caped crusader doesn't wear a mask.

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie exclusively shared on E! News' Daily Pop on June 24 just how much the CW series has changed her life. After stepping into the titular role earlier this year, Leslie gushed to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about why the famed DC superhero inspired her off-screen to come out as bisexual to her mother.

Leslie's Batwoman is part of LGBTQ+ community, and Leslie had more in common with her character than just her fighting skills. "For me, I never felt like I had to hide anything," Leslie opened up. "That wasn't really where I was coming from, I just hadn't had a conversation so I just wanted to talk to my mom about it because I was living my life. I just wanted to be able to talk to her so she didn't have to be told through the media."