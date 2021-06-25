All of the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in The Notebook

Watch : "The Notebook": E! News Rewind

"But I want you. Not for today, or next week, but forever. Every day, you and me."

Sure, Ryan Gosling infamously said that line in The Notebook to Rachel McAdams, who would go on to become his real-life girlfriend after production ended. But during the casting process for the iconic 2004 movie, Gosling was pushing hard for another actress to be the Allie to his Noah.

And that's just one surprising bombshell casting director Matthew Barry dropped during a recent phone interview with E! News, along with sharing new details about Britney Spears' "fantastic" audition.

Despite the obvious allure of the pop princess, he noted that the chemistry between Gosling and McAdams was "immediate." Though Barry admitted director Nick Cassavetes had concerns early on about his leads clashing on-set.

"Well, it was funny because after the first day of shooting, Nick called me and was like, 'This is a disaster,'" Barry said. "And I saw the first day's dailies and she was awful and I was like, 'F--k.' And then she settled in."