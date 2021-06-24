See Lily James and Sebastian Stan Stripped Down as Newlyweds Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Back in the '90s, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee made quite the splash with their sudden nuptials.

In practically the blink of an eye, the Playboy bombshell and Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot on the beach in Mexico in February 1995. It was basically the second time the rocker and the Baywatch star had hung out—they first met a month earlier on New Year's Eve in 1994—when Lee followed Anderson to Cancun, where she had traveled for a photo shoot. In the span of a reported four days, the two were wed.

And their wedding was every bit as unconventional as their love story. The couple tied the knot in beachwear—Anderson in a white string bikini and Lee in a pair of shorts—that has been perfectly replicated for Hulu's upcoming miniseries, Pam & Tommy. Photos were recently snapped of the show's titular stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan in costume as they hold hands in the water, an obvious recreation of that fateful day Pam and Tommy said "I do."