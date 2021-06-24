KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kathy and Nicky Hilton React After Britney Spears Brings Up Paris Hilton In Conservatorship Hearing

After Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony included her thoughts on Paris Hilton's abuse claims, Kathy and Nicky Hilton shared their reactions.

Watch: Britney Spears' Bombshells From Conservatorship Hearing

Kathy and Nicky Hilton are offering their thoughts after Britney Spears seemingly chose to discuss Paris Hilton in a very public setting.

On the Wednesday, June 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen told guests Kathy and Nicky that Paris' name had come up earlier that day during Britney's public testimony at her conservatorship hearing.

"Did you guys hear what she spoke about today?" Andy asked his guests. Kathy did not appear to not know what Andy was referring to and replied, "No, but we both know her."

This led Andy to reference Paris' YouTube documentary I Am Paris that was released in September, in which the star detailed abuse she allegedly experienced as a teenager while staying at a boarding school in Utah. In response to the allegations, the school released a statement that read in part, "We do not condone or promote any form of abuse."

The host continued by saying about Britney, "I know you know her, but one of the things she said was that her initial reaction to Paris' documentary, or story about what happened to her in boarding school, was that she didn't know if she believed it. And because she had that reaction, she was worried nobody would believe her if she spoke out."

"Framing Britney Spears'" Most Disturbing Moments

Britney's hearing quotes about Paris, as reported by Variety, appeared to be Britney's way of explaining why she was worried about reaction to her own plight.

Andy's comments led Kathy to take a deep sigh, and she appeared displeased by this revelation. However, Nicky quickly stepped in to respond, so it's unclear how Kathy might have otherwise reacted. 

"She should know we believe her," Nicky said. She then exclaimed in a louder voice, "Free Britney!" At that, Kathy added, "She's such a sweet girl and a good girl."

For Paris' part, she told Andy on his SiriusXM show back in September 2020 that she had met up with Britney in Malibu that summer. "I love her so much, and I feel if you're an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled," the Simple Life star shared. 

Watch Kathy and Nicky's comments in the above interview. For E! News' full coverage of Britney's testimony and ongoing conservatorship drama, click here

