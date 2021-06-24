Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back After Being Accused of Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are doing just fine, thank you very much.

After reading a few concerned comments on Instagram, the former Bachelorette reassured fans their romance is still rosy.

It all started on June 23 when Bristowe headed to the airport and asked her followers to guess where she was going (spoiler alert: It was Hawaii). But some social media users seemed more interested in her relationship status than the destination.

"Hopefully somewhere with your fiancé?" one commenter wrote. "Miss seeing you two together."

Posting a video of the couple dancing cheek to cheek in the Windy City, Bristowe then replied, "We were literally just in Chicago this weekend so where have you been sista?"

But the inquiries didn't stop there. When a follower asked why she wasn't wearing her five-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring, the reality star held up her finger with the bling and wrote, "I am ya Turkey." Another then asked how she deals with all the "annoying" comments.