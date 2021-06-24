Jamie Spears Acknowledges Britney’s “Suffering” After Bombshell Conservatorship Testimony

Watch : Britney Spears' Bombshells From Conservatorship Hearing

Jamie Spears understands that his daughter is "suffering," according to a statement his lawyer read in court on Wednesday, June 23.

Britney Spears testified during the public hearing that her conservatorship is "abusive," saying she wants it to end.

"Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good," she told the judge, per NBC News. "I'm told the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter—who only has a role with me if I work with him—they sat back and allowed him to do that to me? That's given these people I've worked for way too much control."

After her explosive testimony, Jamie's attorney read a statement on his behalf at the hearing. It read, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Just a few months ago, Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, spoke on Good Morning America about how he had "saved" the Grammy winner.

"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," the lawyer said on TV in February. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."