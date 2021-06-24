Jamie Spears Acknowledges Britney’s “Suffering” After Bombshell Conservatorship Testimony

Jamie Spears understands that his daughter is "suffering," according to a statement his lawyer read in court on Wednesday, June 23.
Britney Spears testified during the public hearing that her conservatorship is "abusive," saying she wants it to end.
"Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good," she told the judge, per NBC News. "I'm told the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter—who only has a role with me if I work with him—they sat back and allowed him to do that to me? That's given these people I've worked for way too much control."
After her explosive testimony, Jamie's attorney read a statement on his behalf at the hearing. It read, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
Just a few months ago, Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, spoke on Good Morning America about how he had "saved" the Grammy winner.
"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," the lawyer said on TV in February. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."
Yet, last November, Britney's attorney argued that she was afraid of her dad and would not perform her hit songs, as long as he is a conservator her estate. At the time, a judge added the Bessemer Trust Company as a co-conservator while keeping Jamie on board.
Britney spoke for herself this week, testifying that her conservators will not allow her to remove her birth control, even though she wants "the real deal" of marriage and another baby.
She also asked the judge to have her therapist come to her house, instead of forcing her to leave her home. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home…I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi," she shared.
She has been in the conservatorship since 2008, explaining at the hearing that her family has "lived" off the legal arrangement for 13 years. "It's not fair they're telling lies about me openly," she said of her family members doing press interviews.
"I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK. And I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought I just maybe [have] said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," the singer added, per a transcription of Britney's testimony published by Variety.
Jamie's legal team has previously claimed that she's able to end the conservatorship.
"Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it," Vivian Thoreen said in a statement to People in March. "Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not."
