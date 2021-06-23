Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Father Jamie and Says He "Loved the Control" Over Her

Watch : Britney Spears' Bombshells From Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears's private turmoil can no longer be ignored.

During a remote court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star issued a rare public statement regarding the decades-long conservatorship that she says has controlled nearly every aspect of her life.

Britney asked the judge to terminate the legal agreement, and per NBC News, who was present during the hearing, she described being "enslaved" by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.

Britney testified, "Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good. I'm told the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter—who only has a role with me if I work with him—they sat back and allowed him to do that to me? That's given these people I've worked for way too much control."

Jamie was appointed the co-conservator of her estate in 2008 alongside Andrew M. Wallet, who resigned in 2019. Although Jamie temporarily stepped down that same year as well, he has since continued to serve as the conservator of her estate alongside the Bessemer Trust Company.

According to NBC News, Britney alleged that she was forced to check into a live-in rehab treatment.