Travis Barker Sends Love to "Brother" and Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus After Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer from the band Blink-182, shared new details with his social media followers about his cancer diagnosis.
In response to the news, his bandmate, Travis Barker, told E! News, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."
Hoppus, 49, announced on Twitter on June 23 that he has cancer.
"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus' statement on Twitter read. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."
He continued, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."
A couple of weeks before sharing his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Blink-182's fourth album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.
"Hell yes. 20 years ago Take Off Your Pants and Jacket came out," he gushed in his caption. "After the overwhelming and unexpected success of Enema of the State we wanted to write a darker, harder album that pushed the boundaries of what blink-182 could do."
He continued, "I love this record. Thank you to everyone who listened to it then continues to put it on two decades later."
Hoppus proceeded to shout-out Barker, Tom Delonge and Jerry Finn, the other members of the band.