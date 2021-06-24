Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America Explores How Notorious Criminals Evaded Capture

The upcoming A&E series Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America seeks to explain how five serial killers evaded capture over the course of two decades.

As many Americans are aware, serial killers Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Gary Ridgway and Dennis Rader killed dozens of individuals combined during their killing sprees throughout the '70s and '80s. Though they were all eventually caught and convicted on numerous counts of murder, the A&E special seeks to understand the "culture and events that allowed five of the most notorious serial killers to all be active during the same period of time."

Survivors, investigators, psychologists, victim's family members and more individuals with knowledge of the crimes offer their accounts of that time.

In the exclusive trailer below, one person remarks, "You could sit next to them on a bus or train, and you could never associate them with being the worst serial killers in U.S. history."