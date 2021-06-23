KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Stars React to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Revelations

Celebrities are sharing their support for Britney Spears after she asked a judge to terminate her self-described “abusive” conservatorship. “I'm tired of feeling alone,” the pop star asserted.

Britney Spears' famous peers and confidantes are voicing their support for the pop star after she shared her never-before-heard perspective on the conservatorship that's come into focus in recent months.

The singer spoke to the court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to terminate her self-described "abusive" conservatorship. According to the City News Service, which was present for the hearing, Britney told the judge, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

"I've been in shock. I am traumatized,'' she continued. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane, and I'm depressed.''

The 39-year-old mother of two further detailed her frustrations with the alleged control father Jamie Spears has over her personal life, including who she's friends with and her ability to reproduce. She said the treatment she faces is "embarrassing and demoralizing."

As these details emerged, celebrities like Mariah Carey expressed love and support for the singer. To see what they had to say, continue scrolling below.

Mariah Carey: We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.

Halsey: Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.

Manny MUA: free. britney. immediately.

Rose McGowan: Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN.

Brandy: Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans

Tinashe: We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears

Meghan McCain: How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi: F--KING FREE BRITNEY! We are all here for you queen! @britneyspears.

Kaitlyn Bristowe: #FreeBritney !!! My heart BROKE hearing what she said in court today.

