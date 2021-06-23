Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Stars React to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Revelations

Watch : Britney Spears Says Conservatorship Is "Oppressive"

Britney Spears' famous peers and confidantes are voicing their support for the pop star after she shared her never-before-heard perspective on the conservatorship that's come into focus in recent months.

The singer spoke to the court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to terminate her self-described "abusive" conservatorship. According to the City News Service, which was present for the hearing, Britney told the judge, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

"I've been in shock. I am traumatized,'' she continued. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane, and I'm depressed.''

The 39-year-old mother of two further detailed her frustrations with the alleged control father Jamie Spears has over her personal life, including who she's friends with and her ability to reproduce. She said the treatment she faces is "embarrassing and demoralizing."

As these details emerged, celebrities like Mariah Carey expressed love and support for the singer. To see what they had to say, continue scrolling below.