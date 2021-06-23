American Idol’s David Archuleta Shares How Mormon Church Leaders Reacted to His Coming Out

Watch : 6 Celebrities Who've Come Out in 2020

David Archuleta has not felt ostracized by his religious community since coming out as a member of the LGTBQIA+ community, he revealed during a June 23 appearance on Good Morning America.

The 30-year-old American Idol alum, who is a devout Mormon, said "he hasn't felt rejected" after sharing his sexual orientation with church leaders.

While Archuleta previously did not claim a label in his coming out post, he now says he identifies as "some form of being bisexual." He also shared that he has not dated a man and does not plan to have sex until marriage.

Accepting his identity has been a journey in self-love for Archuleta.

"I've had to learn how to love myself, even when I don't understand why I am the way that I am," Archuleta continued. "To learn that that's how God has created me. And I have to discover that, and there's so many millions of other people who have gone through the same thing as me—they've tried to change who they are."