Britney Spears Tells All: The Biggest Bombshells From Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears is finally having her voice heard.
The superstar singer addressed a Los Angeles judge remotely on Wednesday, June 23 for the latest hearing on her conservatorship. According to NBC News, the 39-year-old mother of two wants her conservatorship to end.
"I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," Britney told a judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home…I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
According to NBC News, Britney alleged that she has been subjected to numerous psych evaluations, medications and that she has been traumatized by her father Jamie Spears through his control. She told the court that she didn't speak up publicly because she feared no one would believe her. "After I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy...I'm not OK, " she shared. "I'm not happy, I can't sleep."
Back on April 27, E! News was present for a virtual court hearing when Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, said the performer would like the judge to set a status hearing in order for her to "address the court directly." Following the request, a judge scheduled a status hearing for today.
Britney was first placed on a conservatorship in 2008. Her father was appointed co-conservator of Britney's estate along with Andrew M. Wallet, with permanent letters of conservatorship being issued in 2009. Andrew resigned from the position in 2019, allowing Bessemer Trust Co. to serve as a co-conservator alongside Jamie.
Some fans, however, have been questioning if Jamie should have such a prominent role in the legal order while others wonder if a conservatorship is still necessary. In fact, the #FreeBritney movement has only grown after the "Framing Britney Spears" episode of The New York Times Presents docu-series premiered on FX in February 2021.
In a recent statement, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen shed light on what her client wishes for the pop star.
"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," his attorney shared with CNN. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."
Vivian added, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."
One outspoken critic of Jamie is Britney's longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. In a social media post in February, the fitness trainer accused Jamie of being controlling.
"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam wrote on Twitter. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."
Jamie's lawyer, however, see the situation completely different.
"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," Jamie's attorney shared on Good Morning America. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."
Story developing...more to come.